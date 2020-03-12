Irish Prison Service asks visitors to be aware of #Covid-19 danger

The Irish Prison Service has issued a statement asking visitors to prisoners to exercise caution over the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

"In the interests of the health and safety of your family member, friend and the general prison population, the Irish Prison Service are requesting that members of the public are conscious of the dangers of the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the community.

"To that end, we are appealing that visitors carefully consider visiting the prison and exercise precaution, following the guidelines, as recommended by the HSE and the Government," an Irish Prison Service spokesperson said.

"If you are visiting and have flu like symptoms the Governor of the prison may refuse a visitor entry to the Prison to ensure safe and secure custody to those in his/her care".

They are not restricting visitors from coming to the eleven Irish prisons.

"We are not imposing visitor restrictions at the moment however to prevent the spread of the disease, restrictions such as reduced access may be introduced. The situation is being monitored closely and we will keep the public informed at the earliest notice of any measures that may have to be introduced to prevent the risk of infection entering the prison," the prison service has said.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."