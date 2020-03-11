Theft of masks and sanitiser from wards in Midlands hospital condemned

The theft of masks and hand sanitiser amid at the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar has been condemned.

The incidents come amid the Coronavirus outbreak nationwide and have been reported by patients in the Westmeath hospital.

A statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group said: "Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar has experienced the removal of a portion of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPV). The hospital has PPV equipment available and are restocking supplies and have implemented additional security measures for the secured storage of the equipment.

"This is extremely unfortunate given the vulnerability of the patients who attend these services," a spokesperson added.

"The Ireland East Hospital Group is working with all hospitals in the Group to ensure that they are all appropriately stocked with PPV equipment to maintain the safety and critical care of all patients and staff. They are working with hospital management to ensure that all necessary medical equipment is stocked and secured.

"It is incumbent on all to ensure that our infection and prevention control measures for the most vulnerable are not compromised at any time," the spokesperson concluded.

