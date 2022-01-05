Search

05 Jan 2022

Ireland’s tax receipts surge to highest ever level at €68.4 billion euro

Ireland’s tax receipts surge to highest ever level at €68.4 billion euro

Reporter:

Reporter

Government tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that a more rapid than anticipated recovery in the domestic economy led to tax revenues increasing by almost 20% compared to 2020.

It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.

Consumer spending and an increase in wages helped bolster the tax figures.

The Department of Finance said that Ireland now gets one euro out of every 4.50 euro collected in overall tax revenue.

Figures from the department show an Exchequer deficit of 7.4 billion euro, an improvement of just under five billion euro compared to 2020.

Chief economist at the Department of Finance John McCarthy said that total spending for last year amounted to around 105.5 billion euro.

Capital spending amounted to almost 10 billion euro, an increase of around 3% compared to 2020.

“Some 90% of the increase in tax revenue comes from three tax heads,” Mr McCarthy said.

“VAT is up by three billion, corporation tax is up by 3.5 billion and income tax came in at over 26.5 billion, an increase of four billion.”

He said the drivers of these figures stem from employment levels and wages.

“We have seen very strong employment and wage growth in the likes of the tax rich sectors, so ICT, pharma, life sciences,” he added.

Corporation tax soared by almost 30%, and is now the country’s second largest revenue in the state.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe: “Overall, we are now borrowing less than we were last year.

“We’re borrowing less than we expected we would be borrowing on budget day.

“This is happening because we are seeing the domestic economy that has recovered quickly despite the many challenges that we have with public health and due to the very hard work of all who were involved in our economy, combined with the economic supports that we have in place across 2021.

“The second thing that is driving these figures is clearly the very strong performance of the internationally trained part of the Irish economy.

“With the very large employers, who play a very significant role in the protection and growth of employment in our country across 2021, continue to play a really big part in contributing to our tax receipts, and in particular an increase in corporate tax performance for Ireland in 2021.”

He added: “However, as we acknowledge many positive trends in our tax figures, we’re also aware that our economic and budgetary outlook, continues to be uncertain.

“We’re all aware of the impact of the Omicron variant and the impact that the reintroduction of public health restrictions has had on our economy.

“This in turn has necessitated further governments are working to protect incomes, protect employment, and to support businesses. The government and I have been clear that there will be no cliff edge to be supports.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the largest single spending was in social protection, at just over 30 billion euro.

More than a quarter of that amount, 8.6 billion euro, was spent on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“In, total across all government departments, Covid-related spending in 2021 came in at over 13 billion euro, bringing to 30 billion euro the extra Covid spending since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020,” Mr McGrath added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media