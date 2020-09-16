Enterprise Ireland urges enterprise centres in Longford to apply for funding

Mark Christal, Enterprise Ireland’s Manager of Regions and Enterprise urged Enterprise Centres in Longford to apply for funding to help them reset and cover from the impact of Covid-19.

According to Mark Christal, “Funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 per centre is available under a new €12m fund announced in recent weeks by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD.

“Enterprise Centres provide a critical regional infrastructure for entrepreneurs, start-up companies and small enterprise. The €12m Enterprise Centre Fund, available through Enterprise Ireland, provides financial support to help eligible Enterprise Centres to continue to provide important services to start-ups in towns and villages across Ireland. These Enterprise Centres have a key role in supporting regional enterprise and contributing to economic recovery, post Covid-19.

“Grant funding of between €10,000 and €150,000 per enterprise centre is available. Both not-for-profit and for-profit enterprise centres are eligible. The grants will help them implement a recovery plan to reboot their centres over the next six to twelve months. There has already been strong interest in the scheme but as the closing date for applications approaches I would urge all enterprise centres in Longford to examine this funding stream immediately,” concluded Mark Christal.

Further information on how to apply is available at www.enterprise-ireland.com/ enterprisecentrescheme or contact your regional Enterprise Ireland office. The closing date for applications is noon on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.