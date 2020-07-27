Sponsored content
Grealy’s 4* Abbey Hotel Roscommon has reopened
The Abbey Hotel Roscommon is now taking bookings for Afternoon Tea. Afternoon Tea is available Tuesday to Thursdays and prior booking is essential. Tel 090 6626240 or email events@abbeyhotel.ie
Grealy’s 4* Abbey Hotel Roscommon has reopened and are delighted to welcome back all our wonderful customers.
They are serving delicious Carvery & Lounge Food Daily.
Carvery lunch is served from 12.30 to 3pm Monday to Friday) and 12.30pm – 4 pm at weekends).
We are also offering diners an exciting new season Lounge Food menu which is available seven days from 3-9pm.
Booking is advised especially at weekends, Tel 090 6626240.
The Abbey Hotel is now also taking bookings for Afternoon Tea.
Guests can enjoy a delightful selection of sweet and savory treats including chicken, cranberry and pinwheel wraps, freshly baked buttermilk scones and a selection of decadent desserts including mouthwatering chocolate truffle slices, summer berry crème patisserie tartlets and a fresh fruit meringue nest.
Add a glass of wine, a snipe of Prosecco or a non alcoholic cocktail and make the most of our relaxing and luxurious ambiance here at the Abbey this Summer.
A perfect setting for a girls day out in a safe and welcoming environment.
Afternoon Tea is available Tuesday to Thursdays and prior booking is essential. Tel 090 6626240 or email events@abbeyhotel.ie
Follow the Abbey Hotel Roscommon on Facebook Instagram and Twitter for further updates and special offers.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on