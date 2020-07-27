Grealy’s 4* Abbey Hotel Roscommon has reopened and are delighted to welcome back all our wonderful customers.

They are serving delicious Carvery & Lounge Food Daily.

Carvery lunch is served from 12.30 to 3pm Monday to Friday) and 12.30pm – 4 pm at weekends).

We are also offering diners an exciting new season Lounge Food menu which is available seven days from 3-9pm.

Booking is advised especially at weekends, Tel 090 6626240.

The Abbey Hotel is now also taking bookings for Afternoon Tea.

Guests can enjoy a delightful selection of sweet and savory treats including chicken, cranberry and pinwheel wraps, freshly baked buttermilk scones and a selection of decadent desserts including mouthwatering chocolate truffle slices, summer berry crème patisserie tartlets and a fresh fruit meringue nest.

Add a glass of wine, a snipe of Prosecco or a non alcoholic cocktail and make the most of our relaxing and luxurious ambiance here at the Abbey this Summer.

A perfect setting for a girls day out in a safe and welcoming environment.

Afternoon Tea is available Tuesday to Thursdays and prior booking is essential. Tel 090 6626240 or email events@abbeyhotel.ie

Follow the Abbey Hotel Roscommon on Facebook Instagram and Twitter for further updates and special offers.