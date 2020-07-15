Supermac's is looking for an ice cream taster

Would you like to be the person in charge of making sure that the Supermac’s range of Ice Cream products, including the Cookies & Ice Cream and the iconic Supermac’s Muffin & Ice Cream, are as delicious as they can be?

If so, Supermac’s has the perfect job for you. We want you to be our Mystery Ice Cream Taster.

We love our Ice Cream and we need your help to make sure that these delicious products make everybody that eats them just as passionate about them as we are. It will be your job to visit our restaurants, in stealth mode, order, pay and consume a Cookies & Ice Cream or Muffin & Ice Cream or Swirly, Twists and Cones and provide your feedback.

You will need to photograph the product you receive, paying attention to presentation and your first impressions. You will taste the 100% Irish Dairy Cream, evaluate the crispiness of the Cookies or the softness of the Muffin and the sauciness of the Melted Chocolate. You will inspect the presentation checking that the product is centred on the tray and ensuring the product is served at the correct temperature – not too hot, not too cold but just right. Finally, you will complete a questionnaire evaluating the Ice Cream and giving an overall score.

The successful candidate will have a good outgoing personality and the ability to be incognito. You will have a passion for good food and good service. You will have good communications skills and the ability to write a detailed report on your findings.

If you feel that you have what it takes to be our Mystery Ice Cream Taster, CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS