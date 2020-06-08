Enable Ireland charity shop in Longford re-opens for customers

Enable Ireland’s charity shop on Midland Court in Longford has re-opened today following its closure in March due to Covid-19. The closing of the charity shops resulted in a significant loss of income to the national charity which provides therapy and support services to 8,500 children and adults with disabilities.

Also read: Shops and playgrounds to re-open and travel restrictions eased as Phase 2 kicks in on Monday



“We rely on income from our charity shops to help fund the cost of our disability services for children and adults. Due to Covid-19, we are facing a potential loss of €1.5million income from our fundraising and charity shops in 2020. This income is vital to help us continue to provide therapy and support services to children and adults. Now more than ever, we are asking the public to support us by donating your quality items to us and shopping in your local Enable Ireland charity shop,” said Oonagh O’Connor, Enable Ireland’s Head of Commercial Division.



Second-hand shopping in Enable Ireland charity shops is a great way to give back to your local community and support disability services. All of the clothing and goods donated are carefully sorted and steamed before going on the charity shop floor. There are new items arriving in the shop every day. In Enable Ireland shops, you will find high-quality items from well-known designers and unique, once-off treasures, both vintage and brand new (some still with their tags on!). Whether you are looking for a knock-your-socks-off outfit for your next Zoom get together or a quirky tea set for when we can have friends over again, Enable Ireland shops have it all.

Also read: One further case of Covid-19 in Longford brings county total to 285



Not all charity shops and recycling banks are operated 100% for charity. Enable Ireland own and operate all their textile banks and charity shops. This means that 100% of the money raised from donated items goes directly to supporting their services for children and adults with disabilities.



Enable Ireland have taken enhanced measures around the collection of donations and in their charity shops to ensure health and safety for customers and staff. All shops will re-open in line with HSE and public health official’s guidelines, including a one way system, social distancing measures, limited customer numbers and sanitisers and gloves available for customers and staff.

You can also support Enable Ireland by shopping on their online charity shop www.enableireland.ie/ shoponline, or by donating your unwanted or previously loved items. They love to get quality clothing, shoes and accessories, ornaments, towels and linen, crockery, cutlery and glassware, collectables and antiques, lego, dvd’s and mobile phones. Unfortunately, they cannot accept any electrical goods, books, toys, CDs or any items that are broken or require repair due to health and safety regulations. Find your nearest Enable Ireland donation point at www.enableireland.ie/ donationbank.

Also read: What are the changes for Phase 2 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions on June 8