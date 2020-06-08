One further case of Covid-19 in Longford brings county total to 285

The latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reveal that Longford has had one further confirmed case of Covid-19, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 285.

Neighbouring counties, Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan and Westmeath have had no new cases confirmed, according to the latest figures.

Leitrim, which has had a total of 84 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, remains the county with the least number of confirmed cases.

Cavan total stands at 858 confirmed cases. Roscommon has had a total of 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and there have been 671 cases in Westmeath.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 4 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,683 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 7 June the HPSC has been notified of 9 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,207 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

