Business group welcomes acceleration of Covid roadmap

A business representative body has given its backing to the Government's acceleration of the Covid-19 roadmap.

Ibec, the group that represents Irish business, has welcomed the announcement from Government today of the acceleration of the Covid roadmap, as well as the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS). The group added that as business reopens, we must prioritise the safety of our workforce, customers and suppliers and remain vigilant on Covid.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy said: “As Ibec has previously stated, the length of the lockdown in Ireland will help determine the scale of the fall in economic activity. Today’s announcement from An Taoiseach of an acceleration of the roadmap phasing, particularly in relation to hospitality and retail, is a positive and sensible response.

“The extension of the TWSS scheme until August will provide confidence to employers and employees, helping vulnerable firms to stay afloat and keeping their employees engaged whilst protecting the incomes of individuals.

“The health of the public and the workforce remains a primary concern for all stakeholders. The Return to Work Safely Protocol must continue to underpin how we now live and work with Covid, ensuring that the safety and well-being of people at work can be securely managed as we begin to reopen our economy.”