Longford businesses can cut energy costs with online SEAI Energy Academy

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has launched a free online training resource to help businesses reduce their energy costs.

The SEAI Energy Academy can help to lower energy bills by as much as 10%, potentially even more, by educating businesses and employees on changing energy use behaviours and effective energy management.

With the increasing societal focus on climate change, and the launch of the Government’s 2019 Climate Action Plan, many businesses are seeking to play their part in reducing their climate impact.

The SEAI Energy Academy is an ideal starting point and allows employees to upskill on energy efficiency and avail of tailored online training that can lead to important business cost savings.

Commenting on the launch of the SEAI Energy Academy, Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector in SEAI said:

“We realise that businesses are facing very significant challenges right now with many looking for opportunities to reduce their cost base. Reducing energy use can be a great place to start. SEAI is here to help businesses on their energy efficiency journey, helping them identify energy saving opportunities and to implement those changes. We planned the SEAI Energy Academy as an online resource so it is available to all businesses when and where suits them best. This might be additionally beneficial for those currently working from home as well as those who are now beginning a resumption of activities.”

Since launching in early April, over 600 businesses have already signed up to the SEAI Energy Academy and are now learning how to be more energy efficient and reduce energy costs.

The SEAI Energy Academy offers practical step-by-step energy training tailored to specific business needs. The online modules and courses are quick and easy to complete and cover topics such as: Energy and Climate Change; Business Energy Efficiency; Lighting; Heating; Refrigeration; Electric Vehicles; Electricity Bill Analysis; Behavioural Change; and Home Energy Efficiency. Further modules are planned for the SEAI Energy Academy which will make it a vital business energy resource into the future, and will be added throughout the year.

On completing a course, learners will receive a Certificate of Completion from SEAI which demonstrates a company’s commitment to educating staff about energy.

These courses are also a great way of engaging, upskilling and retaining staff.

The SEAI Energy Academy is now available on www.seai.ie/energyacademy

