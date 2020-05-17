Longford Leader Columnist Mattie Fox: Maybe people might rethink their lives post Covid-19

The one hope of most people who lived years ago, was to provide a platform where each generation could ‘better themselves’.

That meant working hard to provide a better life for their family than the previous cycle.

Education provided the stepping stones for this to happen, before being suffocated by the appetite for stardom and celebrity status.Now we have a generation that no longer needs to strive for betterment themselves.

They have grown up in comfortable homes wanting for nothing so their aspirations are different.

Now it is all about self-promotion.

Politicians of today are shameless, boasting about every euro that comes into any region, when in actual fact most of the spend is created by other entities.

But politicians claim everything.

Nowadays everyone wants to be an entrepreneur, not simply working for anyone else.

Everyone is rushing around with busy, busy, busy lives.

Whenever Covid-19 blows over, maybe people might rethink.