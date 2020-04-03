Postmasters continue vital support for communities during Covid-19 crisis

Postmasters have said today that public safety measures at Post Offices are working well – and thanked the public for its ongoing cooperation.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union said Social Protection payments are now grouped into two-week payments and emergency ‘Agent’ measures are in use to enable third parties to collect payments if necessary.

General Secretary Ned O’Hara said that: “The impact of the current overall situation, and these specific measures, is that the numbers attending Post Offices are both reduced and staggered. The result is that social distancing is being followed – and people can safely access services when they need to.”

“Postmasters are committed to keeping people safe and continuing to provide services – and are satisfied that this balance is working.

“As ever, Postmasters are keeping an eye out for the welfare of people they know across their communities, including the appropriate use of nominated Agents who are collecting payments for people who are self-isolating, or cocooning.

“Postmasters are conscious that some of our cocooned customers miss their usual social interaction – and are looking forward to resuming their routine as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Postmasters will continue to work with An Post, the Department of Social Protection and other service providers to maintain a safe service.”

“The IPU would like to thank the public for its the ongoing co-operation and support,” Mr O’Hara concluded.