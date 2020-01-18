Funding available for Longford Food & Drink Start Ups

Enterprise Ireland has announced that it is offering up to €35,000 in funding for food and drink companies who participate in the Food Works programme in 2020.

This funding is in addition to the supports already offered by the programme, including in-depth consultancy and advice from the three agencies involved, access to consumer and market research, and bespoke mentoring with industry experts.

The programme, which is a combined initiative of Bord Bia, Enterprise Ireland and Teagasc, is inviting prospective companies to a final introductory meeting in Bord Bia on 27th January before applications close on 7th February.

Clintons Crisps; dairy-free ice cream Nobó; craft beer company Wicklow Wolf; Fiid’s convenient nutritious meals; Dr Coy’s Health Foods; Luxury Biscuit company Lismore Foods; and Bean and Goose chocolate are previous participants.

Interested companies can register to attend the Information Meeting on 27th January at https://foodworksireland.ie/

