Delicious €1.30m for Lanesboro Food Hub

The communities of Lanesboro and Ballyleague received a massive boost, with last Wednesday's announcement from Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD that funding to the tune of €1.34 million had been allocated towards the development of a food hub in the region.

The funds were allocated from the Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF) and the Premier Lakelands Food hub, will see €4.5m invested in total. The hub will be located on a site provided by Longford county council on the Longford road into Lanesboro. It is hoped that the development will create up to 100 jobs in the area.

The news was welcomed by food hub director Stephen Dowd.

“We are delighted with the news of funding for the food centre of excellence. We are hoping that this is a good foundation for the area for the next 50 to 60 years.”

Stephen added, “We hope in the first year, when we have it up and running, to have anything up to sixty jobs.

“This is just the first step in putting the new hub in place. Many parts of the jigsaw now have to fall into place to help us get up and running as early as possible.”

