Allocation of funding for Lanesboro food hub 'great news' for the area

The Lanesborough- Ballyleague Community food hub group, which applied for Enterprise Ireland funding to construct the new project last year, has today warmly welcomed the announcement of 1.34 million euro in funding .

The Premier Lakelands Food hub project was the brain child of local chef Stephen Dowd who set up the hub enterprise with fellow directors Marie Farrell and Michael Casserley. They have worked in the project for over two years.

“We are pleased with today’s news “Stephen said.

“This is just the first step in putting the new hub in place on the site we have identified on the Longford road into Lanesborough but many parts of the jig-saw have now to fall into place to help us get up and running as early as possible.”

Premier Lakelands Food hub wish to thank all of our partners in the project and look forward to confirmation of matching funding in the coming weeks as we build a sustainable food enterprise for the Lanesborough- Ballyleague area.

Local councillor Mark Casey called the announcement 'great news'.

He posted: "Great news €1.3m allocated for Lanesboro/Ballyleague Food hub.

"Well done to Stephen & Tina Dowd and Michael Nevin of Longford Co Co for all their work on this. Great to see positive news for the town."

Deputy Peter Burke also welcomed the announcement.

The Fine Gael TD said, “I am delighted to see Premier Lakelands Food Hub have been selected as a successful project and will receive government funding of €1.3 million under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

“The fund is designed to support projects that support job creation and this project and its location are extremely deserving due to recent announcements made by ESB and Bord na Mona."

The project proposed involves the development of a state-of-the-art food hub on a site just outside of Lanesboro which will provide significant processing space for Born Na Mona’s new food-based product stream, as well as incubation space for micro scale food producers.

The Chartered Accountant concluded, “This is a really positive good news story for Longford and I continue to engage with Ministers Humphreys and Ministers Bruton to keep the focus on Lansesborough and its surrounds in relation to investment, retraining and additional jobs.”

