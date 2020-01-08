€1.3m allocated for Lanesboro/Ballyleague Food hub

90 jobs are set to be created in the area as a result.

Local TD, Denis Naughten has received confirmation from Minister Heather Humphreys that €1.3m has been allocated for the establishment of the new Premier Lakeland’s food hub in Lanesboro/Ballyleague which has the potential to create 90 jobs over a 5 year period.

“This food hub is a joint venture between the local community, Longford County Council and Bord na Mona and will see an overall investment of approximately €4.5m go into the project” said Denis Naughten

“Approximately 4,000 sq.ft of the proposed facility will be divided into 4 start-up spaces of 600 sq.ft to facilitate new start-ups with 800 sq. ft. set aside for a community kitchen. This aspect of the project will complement the food hubs in Castlerea & Drumshanbo and will help build a network of local food hubs to support new food companies.

“The bulk of the building, 20,000 sq. Ft. will be used by Bord Na Móna to further their food production objectives and support over 50 local Bord na Mona Jobs.

“The local community has already developed a brand ‘Taste of the Lakelands’ and run a successful Food Festival for the last three years. The overall ambition of the local community to develop Lanesboro/Ballyeague region as a tourism/food destination and this project will help to drive that forward.” concluded Denis Naughten.

