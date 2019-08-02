Final call for Longford entrepreneurs! One lucky winner to scoop €100,000 of Samsung technology and more at ‘The Pitch’ 2019

Are you an entrepreneur or business owner living in Longford who deserves a boost to take your business to the next level? Would an investment in technology and advice from top business leaders help you to grow your fledgling business?

If you can answer ‘Yes’ to either or both of those questions, then Samsung Ireland and IMAGE Media are calling on you to enter The Pitch 2019.

Returning for its second year, The Pitch is a unique nationwide competition run by IMAGE Media, in association with Samsung Ireland, which sees one nascent, innovative Irish business walk away with a huge suite of game-changing technology products from Samsung Ireland.

The lucky winner will also receive a significant multi-platform media package from IMAGE Media, and a social media marketing masterclass from award-winning agency Teneo Ireland. In total, this enviable prize is worth more than €100,000.

Last year The Pitch was 100% female focused, but this year’s competition is open to any and all entrepreneurs over the age of eighteen. Entrants should be self-motivated, success-hungry business owners and entrepreneurs who have a proven track record in the development and commercialisation of a brilliant and innovative business idea within the last two years.

Last year’s winner Jennifer Rock, aka The Skin Nerd, blew the judges away with her innovative business which offers personalised online consultations to help guide people on the best products to use for their skin depending on their skin type and issues. Jennifer was the deserving recipient of an amazing suite of Samsung products from tablets and monitors, to digital flip charts and premium Samsung Galaxy smart phones -- all of which have proven to be invaluable to the running of her business on a daily basis.

Commenting on her 2018 success, Jennifer Rock, The Skin Nerd said: “Winning The Pitch last year has been absolutely game-changing for me and my business. Technology is at the heart of our skin consultations and the addition of the Samsung technology and the overall prize has really helped us enhance and develop our offering this year. I’m really excited to join the judges to help find this year’s winner and I am looking forward to seeing the entries.”

Jennifer joins entrepreneur and beauty mogul Jo Malone, Newstalk presenter and founder of Insomnia Coffee Company, Bobby Kerr, Linda Nolan (Marketing Director Samsung Ireland), and Clodagh Edwards(CEO Image Media) as the newest judge on The Pitch’s panel.

Commenting on the initiative, Linda Nolan, Marketing Director, Samsung Ireland said: “Samsung Ireland is delighted to partner with IMAGE Media for the second year of The Pitch and we’re excited to see the amazing entries from entrepreneurs across the country.

“As a global leader in enterprise and innovation, our diverse range of devices provide established and growing companies the business solutions they need for flexible and efficient working. We know that running a small business can be challenging but having the correct technology products and set-up can really give businesses the edge they need to succeed, and we look forward to helping this year’s winner achieve just that.”

How to enter:

Interested entrepreneurs and business owners should simply log on to image.ie/thepitch and complete The Pitch application form before the closing date of midnight on Wednesday, August 14. The selected shortlist of entrants will then be invited to a venue in Dublin to take part in a live pitch on September 5, where it will be up to them to state their case by pitching to – and winning over – our esteemed judges.

For further information on The Pitch or to view the terms and conditions visit www.image.ie/thepitch