People of Longford encouraged to apply for €75k funding pool to 'Get Ireland Growing'

The Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund have now extended the application deadline by one week and groups and organisations now have until January 25 to apply for grants, which will enable them to start or further develop a community food-growing project in their area.

GIY and Energia are calling on people across to the country to get growing their own food in 2019 and are offering all budding growers the opportunity to apply for funding from the ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing' €75,000 funding pool.

Grants from the Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund will be split across three categories ‘Sow', ‘Grow' and ‘Harvest' with awards ranging from €500 to €2,000 plus one very special group will receive a generous €5,000 grant for their project.

The fund will support at least 86 community food growing groups from all across the island of Ireland.

This is the sixth year of the fund, which has already supported over 500-community food growing projects to date, positively impacting over 140,000 people. €410,000 has been awarded over the last six years and this was distributed to projects all across the country.

The funding pool is now open to any community group, school, NGO or Not for Profit, community garden or allotment group, GIY group, hospital, crèche, direct provision centre, men’s shed, any group who grow their own food, want to grow their own food and want to promote growing food.

To submit an application for ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing' 2019 see www.giy.ie.