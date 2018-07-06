Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

Longford & Westmeath Education and Training Board (LWETB) are seeking applications for a Plumbing Apprenticeship Instructor and a Youth Support Officer (ETB Grade IV).

Larkin Windows & Doors, which has been in operation for over 25 years, in Ballinamuck, Co Longford are currently looking to recruit a competent, committed, self motivated, enthusiastic person to join their Manufacturing/Installation Team. For more details on how to apply click HERE

An Assistant is required for a Longford town pharmacy, apply with CV to Box No 57N at the Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Longford.

King & Moffatt Building Services are recruiting for an IT Technician. Send CVs to hr@kingmoffatt.com placing IT Technician in the subject line.

Costello's Nursing Home have a full-time vacancy for an Activities Co-ordinator / Care Assistant, based in Ballyleague / Lanesboro.

A childminder is required to work 3/4 days per week in the Longford / Newtownforbes area and Nurtures Best Creche Tarmonbarry are currently looking for qualified and experienced Early Years Educators.

A Shunter / Artic Driver is required for shunting at a FMCG company based in Edgeworthstown. The successful candidate will be required to work shift work (12 hour days and nights), as part of their shift they will be required to work some weekends. For more details click HERE

