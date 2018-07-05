Sponsored Content
Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Larkin Windows & Doors, Ballinamuck recruiting for their manufacturing / installation team
Larkin Windows & Doors, which has been in operation for over 25 years, in Ballinamuck, Co Longford are currently looking to recruit a competent, committed, self motivated, enthusiastic person to join their Manufacturing/Installation Team.
Experience is preferred but not essential.
Please submit your CV or any queries to accounts@larkinwindows.ie
Closing date for applications is Friday, July 13.
