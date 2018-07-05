Sponsored Content

Longford Leader Jobs Alert: Larkin Windows & Doors, Ballinamuck recruiting for their manufacturing / installation team

Larkin Windows & Doors, which has been in operation for over 25 years, in Ballinamuck, Co Longford are currently looking to recruit a competent, committed, self motivated, enthusiastic person to join their Manufacturing/Installation Team.  

Experience is preferred but not essential.

Please submit your CV or any queries to accounts@larkinwindows.ie 

Closing date for applications is Friday, July 13. 