will.i.am launches an exclusive new eyewear collection for Specsavers Longford

Hip-hop superstar, entrepreneur and tech visionary will.i.am has launched an exclusive eyewear collection for Specsavers Longford which is available to purchase in store now.

Building on his lifelong passion for striking eyewear, which was first inspired by the hip-hop icons of his youth – such as Run DMC and Flavor Flav – the 17-piece collection references classic and iconic styles with an innovative and futuristic twist.

will.i.am said: ‘What makes my collection and designs unique are the subtleties and attention to detail that gives them the extra ‘oomph’, while remaining entirely wearable. I want my line to inspire everyone to accessorise with glasses in a dope way.’

He continued: "Glasses are the best way to make your outfit look fresh, put together, yet unique. If I am going to take the time to make sure my shoes, coat and hat look good together, I’m always going to complete the outfit with a great pair of glasses."

The will.i.am collection is available exclusively at Specsavers Longford priced at €189 per pair including standard single vision lenses and included in Specsavers’ two for one offer.