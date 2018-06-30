Longford County Council grants permission for construction of nine apartments in Granard

Longford County Council has granted permission to BO Vision Holding Ltd for the construction of nine apartments in Granard.

Situated at The Granada, the development will involve the change of use of crèche unit at ground floor level and the two-storey rear extension of existing building (as per granted Planning Application Reg. Ref 06/681) into nine apartment units, with associated private garden ground/balconies.

The development will also include the construction of a new refuse storage area externally to service all apartments, landscaping and a revised parking layout.



The ground floor will consist three two-bedroom apartments and two three-bedroom apartments.



On the first floor, there will one two-bedroom apartment and one three-bedroom apartment.

The second floor will also feature one two-bedroom apartment and one three-bedroom apartment.

The project will include the construction of seven dormer windows, modifications to the roof, the demolition of two existing external staircases and the construction of a new stainless steel external staircase.

