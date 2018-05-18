Longford jobs round-up: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Longford this week? Check out the Longford Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Longford.

Longford County Council are seeking applications for a Temporary Clerical Officer and the successful candidates must be available for an immediate start.

Applications are also being invited by Longford County Council from suitably qualified and experienced people for inclusion on panels from which permanent and temporary vacancies may be filled in respect of the following positions;

* Civil Technician - Grade I

* Environmental Technician - Grade I

* Architectural Building Technician - Grade II

* Civil Technician - Grade II

For more information check out the Longford County Council website HERE

Lidl are holding a Recruitment Open Day in the Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar on Saturday, May 19 from 10am and 2pm. To register visit jobs.lidl.ie and make sure to bring your CV.

Applications will be accepted, by post only, up until Friday, May 25 for the role of full time Compounding Technician at BBraun CAPS based at Unit 5 c/d Royal Canal Business Park, Athlone Road, Longford.

An Office Worker is required two days a week in the Granard Area. Send your CV to Box No 49N, Longford Leader, Leader House, Dublin Road, Longford.

