Amazing Giveaways At Shearwater Hotel Annual Wedding Showcase

The Shearwater Hotel is a beautiful four-star hotel located off M6 exit 14 in Ballinasloe Co Galway. Situated beside the Marina, Shearwater Hotel is the perfect choice for weddings, civil ceremonies or a romantic weekend getaway!

The hotel is ideal for weddings guests travelling long distance as it is a centrally located meeting point. From the moment, you walk through the doors into the magnificent foyer all your needs are met.

Shearwater hotel is the number one leader when it comes to weddings and was recently voted one of the top wedding venues in Connaught by weddingdates .ie. Their wedding team are dedicated to you and will ensure your wedding day is a life defining experience.

Renowned for a warm welcome, attention to detail and fine locally sourced, freshly prepared, well reviewed food. Couples will be wowed by the extensive choice of menu options coupled with beautiful spacious decor .

The reception room can cater for intimate or larger weddings holding a maximum of 450. Guests will be impressed by the pristine presentation of the reception room. Couples can choose from three décor packages to achieve their desired look. Double doors open onto a private BBQ area with seating, umbrellas, rugs, outdoor fairy lights and candlelight.

Winter or summer it creates the perfect backdrop to the privately located room. Summer weddings can enjoy our newly designed outdoor garden while the main ballroom is decorated to perfection with wall to wall draping, coloured up lighting, soft candlelight, fairy lit backdrop, crisp white chair covers with choice of centrepieces and much more.

When you choose to have your wedding reception at Shearwater Hotel, they will ensure your wedding day is unique and special. All packages are flexible and can be adjusted to suit your personal tastes and budget

