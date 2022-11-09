Down Memory Lane | Intense bidding and excitement at 2013 Longford charity auction in Aurora Hall, Legan

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
There was plenty of intense bidding and great excitement in August, 2013 in the Aurora Hall, Legan for a charity auction in aid of St Christopher's Services, Longford and in this trip Down Memory Lane we reproduce a some pictorial memories from the 'bidding wars'.
We hope you enjoy these photographs captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is coming under increasing pressure to include Longford in the State's Affordable Housing rollout
Aodh Dervin celebrating the Shelbourne win against Waterford FC in the recent Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final at the RSC Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.