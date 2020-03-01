Fifteen schools to compete in SEAI One Good Idea Regional Final

The Regional Final of the SEAI One Good Idea competition will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm today, Wednesday February 26, in Omniplex Cinema Longford.

The primary school final will take place from 9.30am to 11.30am and the post primary final will take place from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Fifteen schools will take part in the regional final, including Ballymahon Vocational School.

The SEAI One Good Idea Competition encourages students, their families and communities to take individual and collective responsibility for tackling climate change.

Finalists have created a one-minute film and campaign to inspire people to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions. They will see their film on the big screen and present their campaign to a panel of judges.

Regional winners will then compete at the National Final in Dublin in on Thursday, April 23.

