Ballymahon daycare centre invites new members

Ballymahon Day Centre offers a wide range of activities from Monday to Friday ranging from art and crafts, exercises to therapy classes, games, daily trips and hotel breaks throughout the year.

In addition, they offer a freshly cooked meal daily for clients. They would like to invite new members from the community to the facility.

If anybody would like any further information regarding transport or any other query, please call into the centre between Monday to Friday or contact Breda on 09064 38445/086 1097682 or conventhouse1@gmail.com.

