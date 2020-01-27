Your loss could end up being Ballymahon's gain

Slimming experts who are currently looking after the Ballymahon Monday morning and Saturday Morning groups are celebrating a successful year after helping their members lose a total of 313 stone.

Now they have launched a campaign to recruit more people with a passion for helping others for the “best work in the world” with a special Slimming World careers Opportunity Event planned at Clayton Hotel Sligo, Clarion Road, on Saturday 1st February at 10am.

Caroline, who manages a team of 12 Consultants who run 25 Slimming World groups in Longford, Westmeath and Meath West, says: “We’re going through a period of steady growth. In over 50 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World’s brilliant combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group support.

“Now, with obesity at an all-time high – with 6 in 10 adults in Ireland overweight or obese and with the figure rising at an alarming rate - the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

“At Slimming World we have the best eating plan in the world where members can, and do, lose weight without ever having to go hungry,” says Caroline.

“We have the best understanding of the psychology of slimming and we choose Consultants for their empathy, warmth and understanding. We have the best training in the business too. Every Consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”

Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight-loss success to build a fabulous career. There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in the area and ensure that our unique support is available in every community.

Caroline adds: “Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes. Food Optimising is a unique and healthy eating plan which satisfies the biggest of appetites. It encourages people to fill up on unlimited amounts of satisfying foods such as meat, fish, poultry, vegetables, fruit, eggs, pasta and much more, and to enjoy meals with the whole family. Meals like curry and rice, lasagne, Sunday roasts and even fish and chips. Members love the fact that they aren’t restricted.

“Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when their self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are completely confidential and that they are with people who understand them – because we’ve all been Slimming World members ourselves.”

Anyone looking for a career that offers opportunities for growth and development and flexibility around family life could find that opening a Slimming World group offers the perfect solution. Currently we have 2 groups that are vacant and looking for a new Consultants in Ballymahon.

For more information contact Caroline on 087-6425 711