Ballymahon library announce new open library service

The first ‘My Open Library’ in County Longford is to be located in Ballymahon Community Library and is one of only ten that have been opened so far throughout the country.

This new service, which is being piloted by the team in Ballymahon Library, constitutes an extension of the library service, offering extended opening hours to library members on a self-service basis from between the hours of 8 a.m. to and 10p.m, seven days per week, 365 days of the year!

Longford’s library employees are acknowledged for the wonderful service they provide to their communities. My Open Library will now provide an opportunity to attract new customers and members to the library and provides them with flexibility to access the wide range of services on offer at times that best suit their needs.

Members can access Wi-Fi and avail of self-service printing and photocopying, borrow and return items, surf the internet, study, attend a meeting or

lecture or visit an exhibition on the premises.

My Open Library positions Longford’s library service firmly as a community facility, a place for meeting and sharing information and ideas and adapting to meet the ever-changing needs of its members.

County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds County said “We hope this service will better facilitate people who cannot get to their local library during regular staffed hours. Our experienced, helpful and dedicated library employees are key to the success of our libraries and they will continue to be available to assist and support our customers during the regular opening hours.

She said the main aim of the introduction of this new service, is to allow greater flexibility for their loyal customers, as well as attracting some fresh faces.

“We hope that the staffed hours, combined with the extended My Open Library service, will enable new and existing customers to access the library at times that best suit their needs outside of normal working hours.” she told the Leader.

During these additional opening hours, while there are no staff present, the library will be

strictly monitored by CCTV cameras and security at all times. This new service is available to all members over 16 years of age. To register for this new service you must do so with library staff during normal library opening hours.

Library employees will introduce you to the range of services available and brief you on the rules that apply to My Open Library usage, as well as assisting with the registration process.

If you want to find out more about this new pilot service which is available in Ballymahon Library, please drop into the library.

Alternatively you can or call (0906) 432546 to book one of theInformation Sessions, which will be held in Ballymahon library over the next few weeks.

You can also get further information on the Library and the new opening hours on their official Facebook page @ballymahonlibrary.