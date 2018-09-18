Large Ballymahon residence to go under hammer next week

DNG Frank Regan will hold an auction of a substantial bungalow residence in Ballymahon next Thursday, September 27, 2018.

The auction centres around ‘Ashville’, a magnificent residence at Lissanisky, Ballymahon which will be held at DNG Head Office, 30 Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 at 11am.

The property is a superior six bed detached dormer bungalow extending to an approximate floor area c.460sqm/4,950 sq. ft.

It is in an attractive rural much sought after location on the north-western outskirts of Ballymahon town (c.3km from the town centre) and is set on an elevated site of c.1.1 acres.

The beautiful residence is within short commuting distance to the towns of Longford, Mullingar and Athlone and also boasts good orientation, offering light filled accommodation.

Centre Parcs Holiday Village, Lough Ree, Royal Canal, Rivers Inny and Shannon are close by.

The property must be viewed to fully appreciate the quality and layout which offers a beautiful and inviting entrance hallway with a solid oak staircase, modern spacious kitchen with an island/breakfast counter and a touch of rustic style solid wood units, granite worktops and double sinks, large fully fitted utility with separate WC/WHB, three comfortable reception rooms - one with a large stone fireplace; three wonderful double bedrooms - one with a very generous walk-in wardrobe & en-suite – Jacuzzi and walk-in shower; hotpress with ample storage and family bathroom tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling.

Upstairs you will find a spacious landing/office area, another three double bedrooms - two with generous walk-in wardrobes and en-suites tiled floor to ceiling - and a laundry room.

The property is services with mains water, septic tank and oil fired central heating. High speed broadband available in the area. 'Ashville’ has been on the market for the past two weeks and the next open viewing is on Saturday, September 15 between 10.15am and 10.45am.