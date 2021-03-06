What to Watch: Here's 10 of the best movies on TV this weekend

Friday has rolled around once more - here's your guide to the best movies on TV this weekend.

Friday

Cardboard Gangsters (2017) - Virgin Media One @9.30pm

A gang of lads selling drugs in Darndale in Dublin's Northside sets out to gain more money and power and enter the big leagues of the narcotics trade. Things begin to unravel quickly as not everyone in the area is willing to let them achieve the notoriety they crave without a fight. Thriller, starring John Connors and Fionn Walton,

Arrival (2016) - Film 4 @9pm

The world is thrown into uproar when 12 alien spaceships arrive at locations around the globe. As tensions rise between nations and fear of the arrivals grows, a recently bereaved linguist is recruited by the US army to find a way to communicate with the aliens and discover why they have come. Sci-fi drama, starring Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner and Forest Whitaker.

The Graduate (1967) - True Movies @9pm

A naive college graduate, hailed as a genius by his overbearing parents, is seduced by the middle-aged wife of his father's business partner - but later falls in love with her daughter. Oscar-winning comedy drama, starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross, with a soundtrack by Simon and Garfunkel.

Saturday

Margin Call (2011) - BBC One NI @11.20pm

A bitter executive is dismissed from an investment bank, but plans his revenge by handing secret information on the company's fortunes to a junior analyst. When the information is decoded, it reveals that the company is on the brink of a devastating financial crisis, a revelation that is soon spreading throughout the workforce. Drama, starring Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Irons.

Atomic Blonde (2017) - Film 4 @9pm

MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton is sent to Berlin before the fall of the wall to investigate the murder of a fellow spy and recover a missing list of double agents. The city is in a dangerously unstable state, and she finds herself targetted by multiple factions plotting to exploit the uncertain future for their own ruthless ends. Thriller, starring Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and John Goodman.

Eddie the Eagle (2016) - E4 @6.55pm

Biopic of British sporting underdog Eddie Edwards. Determined to fulfil his dreams of becoming an Olympic athlete, Edwards trains as a ski jumper - a field in which Britain had no other competitors. He secures a place in the 1988 Winter Olympics, where his can-do attitude makes him a media sensation in the face of a losing streak. Starring Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman and Christopher Walken.

Sunday

Unforgiven (1992) - RTÉ 2 @9pm

Two notorious gunslingers come out of retirement to help a young assassin collect the $1,000 bounty on the heads of a pair of cowboys who attacked and mutilated a prostitute in the backwoods town of Big Whiskey. The local sheriff, however, has no intention of letting the pair impinge on his own authority. Oscar-winning Western, directed by and starring Clint Eastwood, with Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Jaimz Woolvett and Richard Harris.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) - Film 4 @9pm

Grieving mother Mildred Hayes has suffered an unimaginable personal loss, and hatches an idea that drags the residents of Ebbing, Missouri into a maelstrom of revenge. She pressures Sheriff Bill Willoughby and his forces into continuing the investigation into her daughter's murder. It becomes an obsession that has dramatic repercussions for all of the locals. Martin McDonagh's Bafta and Oscar-winning crime drama, starring Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

Stir Crazy (1980) - True Movies @9pm

Two unemployed New Yorkers travel to California in search of fame and fortune. Instead, the hapless duo end up clocking on for a 125-year stint in jail for a bank robbery they did not commit - until a prison rodeo presents them with the chance to make a daring escape. Comedy directed by Sidney Poitier, starring Richard Pryor, Gene Wilder, JoBeth Williams, Craig T Nelson and Georg Stanford Brown.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014) - E4 @6.40pm

Katniss Everdeen is brought to a secretive underground society following the destruction of the televised deathmatch. She becomes the figurehead of a revolution against the despotic Panem regime, while her friend Peeta remains a captive of its tyrannical president. Part one of the two-part conclusion to the sci-fi adventure series, starring Jennifer Lawrence, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore and Donald Sutherland.