The Late Late Show Christmas special in Edgeworthstown promises to be a night to remember

The people of Edgeworthstown, its diaspora and friends are coming together this Christmas for an evening of live music, entertainment, interviews and fun in what promises to be a night to remember.



The event which will place in St Marys Community Centre on December 28 is styled on RTE’s 'The Late Late Show' but the organisers claim that this will be even better.

There will be interviews with as many as thirty local people and these include legendary footballer, Jackie Devine; Person of The Year recipient Beatrice Patterson; the Parish Priest, Fr Tom Healy; Fire Officer Raymond Hussey and local author Pauline Flood to name just a few.



Others include community volunteers, first responders, community activists, traders and those from various nationalities that have made Edgeworthstown their home. Even the local kids will get their moment to shine with a 'School Around the Corner' segment.

The hosts on the night will be Jimmy Connell and Laura Doyle with Richie Cheevers as the guest announcer. Dispersed among the interviews will be plenty of local musicians, actors, singers and dancers. These include the Children’s Choir; the Gospel Choir; the Scor Ballad Group; singer Sarah Haughey; Erin & Grace Ross duet; Irish dancer Roisin Greene; the U-12 Community Games comedy sketch; numerous traditional musicians as well as several surprise acts which are sure to entertain.



There will be refreshments served on the night with donation buckets. All proceeds from the show will be divided between local charities Longford Hospice and the Edgeworthstown Branch of St Christopher's.



Tickets are priced at €10 for adults, €6 for under 18s and are for sale locally in John Farrells or online via Eventbrite.



The show kicks off at 8pm sharp on Saturday, December 28 in St Marys Community Centre, Edgeworthstown so please come out and celebrate this diverse, vibrant and inclusive co mmunity and make this a Christmas to remember.

