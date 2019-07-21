WATCH | Open Champion Shane Lowry following the fortunes of Longford's Maura on Love Island

Open Champion Shane Lowry revealed that he watches some Love Island, which features Longford model Maura Higgins, to help him relax between rounds.

In a press conference at Royal Portrush, the Offaly man quipped: "I'd be lying of I said Love Island wasn't on. We've got a good Irishman in there now as well."

Irishman led English Cricket to the World Cup, Shane Lowry takes the British Open..... Maura or Greg to win LI a UK reality TV show and Boris to cancel Brexit on Wednesday #LoveIsland https://t.co/uVnJr2ykWL — Maura Higgins (@maurahigginsli) July 21, 2019

Shane Lowry on how he relaxes between rounds at The Open. pic.twitter.com/5f8DsToffu — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 21, 2019

A magnificent win for @ShaneLowryGolf . Congratulations from all here in @colongfordgc. - A great week of celebrations ahead in neighbouring @EskerHills pic.twitter.com/fk6x1i514R — Co. Longford Golf Club (@colongfordgc) July 21, 2019

@ShaneLowryGolf congrats from longford. What a win...unbelievable...and to see the support from the whole "island"...sport unites....ps..think gaa cus be pissed... u cost them thousands today!!!! — barry clarke (@killoebaz11) July 21, 2019

What a day of sport on wet dreary day in longford #LeTour2019 #Super8s #TheOpen @ShaneLowryGolf and most of all @GreeneDarragh on his achievements — Carl Sullivan (@carlsulliv) July 21, 2019

The greatest walk in golf in front of the greatest fans What a week here in Northern Ireland #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/CxbmyaaUrE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

What a Leap of Faith!!

Celebrations in 2009 were amazing as @ShaneLowryGolf won Irish Open at Baltray.

Today he created history again winning the famous Claret Jug @TheOpen @royalportrush

Super achievement by a super player Olé Olé Olé.#TheOpen #Offaly #clara @Offaly_Express pic.twitter.com/07TeuhWxwr — Alan Walsh (@Dingero) July 21, 2019