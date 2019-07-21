WATCH | Open Champion Shane Lowry following the fortunes of Longford's Maura on Love Island

'I'd be lying of I said Love Island wasn't on'

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

WATCH | Open Champion Shane Lowry following the fortunes of Longford's Maura on Love Island

WATCH | Open Champion Shane Lowry following the fortunes of Longford's Maura on Love Island

Open Champion Shane Lowry revealed that he watches some Love Island, which features Longford model Maura Higgins, to help him relax between rounds.

In a press conference at Royal Portrush, the Offaly man quipped: "I'd be lying of I said Love Island wasn't on. We've got a good Irishman in there now as well."

WATCH | Superb Shane Lowry claims The Open Championship title

Watch | Maura and Curtis leave Love Island villa for a hot date as one couple will be dumped tonight