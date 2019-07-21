Watch | Maura and Curtis leave Love Island villa for a hot date as one couple will be dumped tonight

On Love Island tonight, as the Islanders relax in the garden, Curtis receives a text, which reads “Curtis and Maura. It’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa. #getfruity #squeezetheday”



Curtis is left ecstatic at the thought of some one-on-one time with Maura.



Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of their date, Curtis says, “I don’t even care what it is. I just want to spend some time with Maura alone and just have some fun! I’m actually buzzing.”



Equally, Maura is excited about the upcoming date.



Speaking in the Beach Hut, Maura says: “It’ll be nice to spend some time alone together.”

Will Curtis and Maura’s relationship continue to grow stronger after their date away from the villa?

FIRST LOOK



Chris goes for his first kiss with Harley, and Jordan grabs the boys to help make things official with Anna. But the good vibes are shattered when news of a dumping hits the villa...

One couple leaves, tonight at 9pm #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eLjVZb5Xgf — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 21, 2019

ISLANDERS CHOOSE TO DUMP ONE COUPLE FROM THE ISLAND

The public were recently given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple. It’s now time to find out the results.



Belle receives a text, which reads “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”



At the fire pit, the Islanders are made aware of the recent public vote, and how the three couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island.



The three couples are revealed one-by-one and are then asked to stand in front of their fellow Islanders.



A text then explains that only one couple will leave the Island tonight, and the decision lies with the remaining couples.



Each couple must now decide to save one of the three couples. The couple with the fewest votes from their fellow Islanders will be dumped from the Island, tonight.

But which couples received the fewest votes from the public? And who will their fellow Islanders decide to dump from the Island?

This content was brought to you by Ward's Pharmacy & Ward Urban Day Spa