WATCH | Superb Shane Lowry claims The Open Championship title

Shane Lowry has won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush with a stunning final round in at times atrocious conditions.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

So many greats have held the Claret Jug, now it's the turn of Shane Lowry #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/nFy3hBuI6M — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

The greatest walk in golf in front of the greatest fans What a week here in Northern Ireland #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/CxbmyaaUrE — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

After a shaky opening hole, the Offaly man showed great course management to keep the lead while all around him others fell away.

Only Tommy Fleetwood managed to stay in contention but a birdie on 15 from Lowry all but sealed the deal and he went on to win by six shots on -15 in the midst of incredible scenes on the 18th hole.

Let the party begin.