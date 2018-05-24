Longford trad followers to descend on Roscommon Arts Centre for return of popular trio

Musicians Seamie O’Dowd (guitar, fiddle, vocals), Kieran Quinn (piano) and John Joe Kelly (bodhran) make a welcome return to Roscommon Arts Centre’s stage on Friday May 25 at 8pm, following an intimate style performance at the venue last year.

Having played together for the first time by default last November, these three accomplished musicians enjoyed the set so much that they decided to form a brand-new trio.

Seamie, Kieran and John Joe Kelly are all highly regarded musicians with strong Sligo connections, but with very different musical influences.

Together, they can promise audiences a high quality performance full of energy, diversity and humour.

The trio have been carefully crafting their own unique sound over the past three years.

Formed with the intention of exploring new collaborative musical directions, these celebrated musicians combine individual backgrounds in traditional music, folk and jazz into a fresh and innovative collective offering.

This concert will showcase the explosive and exciting new sound they have crafted which was referred to as ‘true magic’ by Irish Music Magazine.

Music fans will not be disappointed.

Tickets are available now from Roscommon Arts Centre on 09066 25824 or via roscommonartscentre.ie