Maria Edgeworth Literary Festival kicks off this weekend in Edgeworthstown

There will be something for everyone to enjoy at this year's Edgeworth Literary Festival, which runs this weekend in Edgeworthstown, commencing with a children’s event in The Green with acclaimed writer Sarah Webb.

At 8pm in the lovely setting of The Manor, there will be a performance of 'Maria In Mind'.

This will be the premier of a piece specially commissioned to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Maria Edgeworth.

The piece draws on the works, family and friends of Maria Edgeworth and it should be a memorable occasion not to be missed.

The piece will be performed by actress Carmel O’Leary.

On Saturday morning, there will be two workshops, poetry and short story with Vona Groarke and Brian Leyden, there are still some places available.

In the afternoon, there will be a free guided walk of the historical sites in Edgeworthstown, associated with the Edgeworth family and other historical figures.

On Saturday evening, in The Manor at 8pm, the committee welcome back to Edgeworthstown, Longford Poet Vona Groarke.

Vona was born in The Manor and is currently a Lecturer in poetry at the University of Manchester.

She has published seven collections of poetry, with Gallery Press, most recently, X (2014) and Selected Poems.

She is the recipient of the Pigott Prize for best Irish book of poetry in 2016 and was featured on Book of the Week on RTE Radio 1.

She is a regular contributor to RTE’s Sunday Miscellany.

Vona was adjudicator of the poetry competition and she will be announcing the Prize winners on the evening as well as reading from her collection.

The evening will include readings from the ever-popular Brian Leyden and a solo performance by local artist Aoife Mulligan, with music provided in the evening by members of the local Comhaltas Ceoltoire Eireann group.

The weekend will wind up on Sunday at 1pm in the wonderful setting of Tullynally Castle where visitors to the festival will be brought on a guided tour.

Tickets for all events are available from J&M Gift Stores Main Street, the Old Schoolhouse, 6671801, and online from the website at edgeworthstown.net/festival or on the door.

