REVEALED: Why Olivia Attwood had to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
It has now been revealed why Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the television series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The former Love Island contestant told the Mail On Sunday that she underwent a routine blood test and it came back to show that she was anaemic.
Attwood took follow-up blood tests which came back fine but the show was unable to let her back into the jungle due to health and insurance reasons.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight on Virgin One at 9pm.
