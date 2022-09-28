Irish Eurovision commentator shows 'no favouritism' in 2023 host battle

Veteran Eurovision commentator Graham Norton has said he can “show no favouritism” as Glasgow battles Liverpool to host next year’s contest.

The two cities are going head to head in the contest to stage the competition, after being selected from a list of seven possibles.

Norton, while he stressed he could “show no favouritism” over where the international singing show is held, added that Glasgow would be a “great place to have it”.

The UK is hosting next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after coming second in this year’s event to Ukraine, however, the Russian invasion means the event cannot be staged there.

And then there were two… We can now reveal that #Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in either Glasgow or Liverpool Learn all about the final two here: https://t.co/NNzZP97Ml6 pic.twitter.com/lxtwMYO6Ac — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) September 27, 2022

Speaking to STV’s News at Six on Tuesday, Norton said: “I think Glasgow would be a great place to have it.

“You’ve got the amazing venues, you’ve got the hotels, airports, the trains and the banter.

“Every taxi driver of Glasgow is going to be saying, ‘Yes. Come on.’”

Sam Ryder, the UK’s 2022 entry and runner-up in the contest, was also asked by Clyde 1 radio presenters to back Glasgow’s bid.

He said: “I’m Sam Ryder and I want the Eurovision to be in Glasgow.”

And Lawrence Chaney, who won the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and lives in Glasgow, also gave their backing to the city, saying they had their “fingers and legs crossed”.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “We’re excited that Glasgow has made it to the final two cities in the running to host Eurovision and a celebration of Ukraine next year.

“The competition has been very strong, but Glasgow has an unrivalled track record for successfully hosting major global events.

“Between that experience and expertise; our famous live music scene, and one of the world’s top entertainment venues in the OVO Hydro; Glasgow has everything it takes to host a show that the whole Eurovision family can be proud of.”

The decision by contest organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, will be made “within weeks”.