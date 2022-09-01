Going Solo: Top 10 Tips to Enjoy Electric Picnic By Yourself

Excitement is building as Electric Picnic returns after a long two-year break, with over 70,000 people all over Ireland and beyond preparing to attend the much-beloved festival.

Due to begin tomorrow (Friday September 2) and running until late on Sunday (September 4), music lovers are counting the hours before storming the gates to hear their favourite acts, from bigwigs like Megan Thee Stallion, Pixies, Arctic Monkeys, Willow, and Tame Impala to Irish-nurtured talents such as Dermot Kennedy, Denise Chaila and Kneecap.

Although group chats are buzzing across the country and friends are arguing about who's driving and who booked which bus at what time, not everyone is getting their final preparations done as a group or even as a twosome. Some are going solo.

Going to festivals alone isn't a particularly common thing, at least not according to the social zeitgeist, and it's not something usually promoted as "the festival experience", but it happens every year at every festival whether it's intentional or not.

A friend supposed to attend may have dropped out due to illness or money issues, or maybe something clashed at work and they needed to cover at short notice, perhaps nobody in your social circle is interested in the guys who rap as gaeilge or the comedy debut you were just dying to see. Or maybe you were part of a group and got separated, perhaps at the very beginning of Day 1!

Regardless of the reason, many of us find ourselves walking around a festival on our lonesome wondering what to do. But while you may be alone, you don't have to be lost.

Here are our top 10 tips for enjoying Electric Picnic alone:

Remember you're not REALLY alone

People in groups don't wear matching outfits letting the world know they're together (well, most don't), so you could be surrounded by other people who also only have themselves for company. Once you get past the festival gates you're just part of the crowd; with tens of thousands of people, we guarantee you're not the only one alone.

If you really want to, you could probably find others in your same situation by approaching people who look a little astray, possibly with their heads in their phones looking stressed out. Who knows? You might make a new best friend!

There's no rule that you must attend festivals with other people (and some would argue everyone should go alone once in their life); try to embrace it if you find yourself in this situation and leave any feelings of self-consciousness at the gate. If you want some company, chat to people! They probably won't bite.

Think of the positives

Going solo at a big festival like Electric Picnic can be a very freeing experience. You can do whatever you want and be whoever you want. You don't have to attend events and acts you have no interest in, you don't have to constantly check your phone to see if so-and-so replied to you after going off to get food (4 hours ago), and you can leave whenever you want once your feet get tired (more relevant to us oldies). Not so bad after all!

Say hello to your neighbours

If you're camping by yourself then you're guaranteed a nice, probably undisturbed sleep with a lot of stretching room, BUT you're 100% responsible for your tent and all your belongings.

You'll want to keep your things as secure as possible, so get a lock for the zipper and say hello to the people around you; a few pleasantries can win you a mutual agreement to watch out for eachother's tents when away. It can't hurt. A blurry pair of eyes looking over at your tent now and again is better than no eyes at all!

Use the app

If you don't want to draw attention to yourself as a lone festival-goer (though we promise you nobody is paying attention), make sure to walk with confidence. To do this, you need to know where you're going! Download Electric Picnic's app to keep track of where you are, what acts are on and when.

Make a plan for each day (or check out our daily itineraries from Friday to Sunday recommending what to do from sun-up to sundown) and enjoy!

Pack the kitchen sink

Rain poncho? Check. Charger? Check. Back-up charger? Check.

Be well prepared for your solo-outing and pack everything you think you need and more, particularly if you're camping. What you've brought is what you've got, unless people staying in the tents next door are willing to part with their things (technology isn't likely past Day 1 but lighters and gum are probably up for grabs).

Take it handy

Although being alone at a festival can be great craic, you need to be aware that help may not be close to hand if you get into trouble. Sure, there are lots of friendly people at festivals who might stop and help you if you're extremely inebriated, but you can't rely on this.

While you might be able to go crazy and enjoy yourself in a big group, try to keep as clear a head as possible when you're alone, eat plenty of food and stay hydrated. Safety first!

Don't leave drinks unattended or accept drinks from strangers

This one speaks for itself. Although most people won't have nefarious intentions, you can't take that risk (particularly when you're by yourself).

If you suspect you have been spiked or you feel unusually sick, make your way to a medical and welfare facility, which are available 24 hours and can be found in the Arena area and Campsites.

Try out the smaller stages

Listening to music at a music festival is a given, but you don't have to spend your entire weekend going from one musical act to another. Electric Picnic has plenty to offer those who want a change of pace, from storytelling and poetry sessions in MindField to cooking demonstrations and discussions on food at the Theatre of Food, and up-and-comers at the Comedy stage.

Check out Salon du Chat, which takes place across all three days, where you can sit down and spend 45 minutes ordering conversations from a menu with strangers. A great way to make new friends and have a quirky new experience!

There's so much to be discovered with plenty of talent lighting up the quieter areas of the festival.

Move your body

We all know dancing on the edge of a big crowd at a stage feels a little awkward, and the feeling can be exacerbated if you really are by yourself. Pick a gig that's full of energy and make a path to the middle or the front. Being immersed will make you feel like part of the crowd and give you a little freedom to get dancing like nobody's watching - because they aren't!

If you want to do even more you can also avail of yoga experiences at the Consciousness Village; from kundalini yoga to laughter and poetry yoga, you'll be sure to unwind.

Take a dip

Stradbally Hall estate is blessed with idyllic surroundings and its gorgeous lake adds a special element not found at other festivals. Put your wellies and rain poncho aside and get into swimgear for a paddle in the lake's clear waters. Even if it's chilly, it'll be a refreshing way to spend some time and can be easily enjoyed by yourself.

Lifeguards will be on duty to watch out for everyone’s safety during the weekend and changing rooms will be available as well so take as many solo dips as you like!

