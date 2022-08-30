GUIDE: How to support young adults receiving exam results this week

Drinkaware the national independent charity working to prevent and reduce the misuse of alcohol is supporting parents to have a conversation with their children about alcohol prior to the Leaving Cert results being released this coming Friday (September 2, 2022).

In the run up to the results being released, many students may feel increased pressure and anxiety. Others may wish to celebrate their results and the culmination of their secondary school education.

The Drinkaware Annual Barometer 2021 found that 33% of Irish adults drink alcohol to celebrate and 72% of 18–24-year-olds drink alcohol to cope*. In a challenging and often confusing transition period, parents have the capacity to guide their children to make healthy and informed choices around how they celebrate receiving their results.

Drinkaware encourages parents to open up the conversation about alcohol. Parents can find the tools and support they need via the Parent Hub on drinkaware.ie.

Tips for Parents:

Create a non-judgmental space. Remember that this is an intense and emotional time for your teen. Listen to what they have to say. They will be more inclined to listen to what you have to say if they also feel heard.

Have an honest conversation about alcohol. Discuss that alcohol is a depressant and can create the opposite of desired effects such as a better mood or confidence.

Plan ahead. Encourage your teen to share their plans with you. Help them to create safe plans, such as getting home safely and what to say if they are being pressured into drinking.

Discuss alternatives. Young people are the leaders in the mindful drinking and sober-curious movement. Do not assume that your child will inevitably drink alcohol to mark the occasion. Have a chat about alcohol-free alternatives or build up their resilience against any peer pressure they may face.

Educate your teen. Inform them of the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines and what a standard drink is. Talk about what to do if someone has had too much to drink. Encourage them to contact you if they feel unsafe.



Drinkaware Director of Communications, Jennifer Flynn, comments:

“The leaving cert and receiving your results is an exciting time for young people, but it can also bring with it, stress, worry and anxieties.

“The last two years have not been easy for anyone, but for young people and their parents there have been unique struggles, with disruptions to education and missing out on key milestones.

“Receiving results, is a crucial transition period for a young person, and some will leap into this period, but for others they may feel concerns or worries about the changes to their routines, friendships and family life.

“At Drinkaware we know parent’s want to speak to their teens about alcohol, but we often hear that they think they have little influence, the truth is actually the opposite.

“Parents are key influencers for the young person in their life, and having an open two-way conversation with them about how they plan to celebrate, informing yourself on the HSE low-risk weekly alcohol guidelines and helping them plan a fun, safe and enjoyable evening to celebrate will give both the young person and the parent peace of mind.

“Visits to the Drinkaware Parent’s hub have increased dramatically in 2022, and we would encourage parents to look at some of the advice available to them on Drinkaware.ie, but also to encourage their young person to seek out support and advice that they might need – SpunOut have tips for young people on alcohol and celebrations which can be accessed here: https://spunout.ie/education/ leaving-cert-cao/leaving-cert-results.”