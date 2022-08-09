Experience the soul of Electric Picnic at Trailer Park!

Trailer Park is Electric Picnic's world of graceful lunacy, a haven of hilarious caravans, utilitarian mobile homes that have undergone surgery, vans re-functioned, campers converted. Now established as the place to go to truly experience the soul of Electric Picnic, Trailer Park is mobile-tropolis of stunning visual creativity – and it’s about unchecked laughter, live music that lifts you to the sky, and series of encounters with some of the most ridiculous installations anywhere in Ireland.

Collectively, Trailer Park creates a metropolis of tiny venues, interactive cultural outposts, fun-clinics and oddball theatres. It is anchored by the Mobile Home Stage, quite literally a stage set in the form of a ‘static’ complete with bedroom, kitchen, lavatory and lounge.

Trailer Park at Electric Picnic includes:

Nun of That will bring you back to the good auld days of Irish sex education where nun's rule the school.

Come to your Census will set the alarms in the Office of Data Protection.

The Vaniel O’Donnell Experience will thrill hardened cynics with something for everyone.

Escape the Movies will lock guests in their caravan, with a list of riddles to get out.

The Snug will invite participants to dress up in old shawls and paddy caps, with pipes and newspapers.

Caravan Mambo is a live DJ set in a caravan, inspired by the Ibiza music scene.

Rocket is a wonky-looking shuttle, made with ‘only the best materials’, offering space travel.

Direct Provision Hotel Limbo is a commentary on the disgraceful system we offer to asylum seekers, from the makers of the Popemobile, Brexit Border Control and Garda Checkpoint.

Seagulls will steal your chips and your discarded crap and make an unsavoury nest in the middle of everything.

Troll under the Sea is an underwater caravan that will bring you into the deep, for a little eco talk.

Terrible Terry presents The EP Open 2022, a nine hole golf course run by a rag tag group of crap golfers.

Caravanaoke will cram you all in, give you a song, and ensure chaos ensues.

Blindfold Maze will take place inside a caravan, disoriented, blindfolded and deprived of hearing.

Quizivan returns with it’s infamous and glamorous TV quiz.

Ceili Kitchen where ‘out the back’ trad is in full swing.

Car + Van is a Frankenstein sculpture of Mini and Monza.

Who Let the Dad’s Out? – who let them back, more like?

Deadly Disco is a bike that circles Trailer Park looking for a corner to set up in.

Boogie Woogie competes for the 70s/80s dancer.

Band Wagon offers a recording studio in a caravan to passersby.

Redneck Mobile Home sees the obnoxious occupants of the dirtiest mobile home in Trailer Park return.