Search

27 Jul 2022

Love Island challenge sparks thousands of complaints after female islander left in tears

Love Island challenge sparks thousands of complaints after female islander left in tears

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Jul 2022 5:02 PM

Love Island has prompted 1,509 complaints to Ofcom in the aftermath of its Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The task saw the islanders reveal who they would kiss, marry or hit in the face with a cream pie.

Dancer and model Tasha Ghouri was left in tears over comments Dami Hope and Luca Bish made before delivering a pie to her face.

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom said the majority of complaints about the episode on Tuesday July 19 related to alleged misogynistic behaviour from the boys to the girls, including in the aftermath of the challenge.

Another 146 were made about the Sunday July 17 episode, with those relating to the behaviour and treatment of contestants during and in the aftermath of Movie Night.

There were also 351 complaints made about the episode on Monday July 18, with the majority being about alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour of contestants.

Movie Night, which came after the islanders were reunited following Casa Amor, saw them shown footage of their partners being tempted by newcomers or being unfaithful.

Ofcom said in a statement: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Last week, Ofcom said it had received 3,617 complaints about Love Island in the past seven days, with many related to alleged misogynistic behaviour by some of the male contestants. 

It comes after domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid confirmed it is in talks with ITV after viewers expressed concern over “misogyny and controlling behaviour” present on the show.

Liverpool-based charity Local Solutions, which operates an independent domestic violence advisory service, also expressed concerns.

In May 2019 ITV released a new set of duty of care processes ahead of the fifth series, which was later won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

They updated those processes for the most recent series and began giving inclusion training, including language and behaviour, to contestants ahead of them entering the villa.

ITV previous said in a statement: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional wellbeing of all of our islanders.

“Welfare is always our greatest concern and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the islanders in private and off camera.

“Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

“We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media