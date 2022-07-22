Search

22 Jul 2022

Singer George Ezra adds another Irish date due to high demand

English singer-songwriter George Ezra has added another Irish date in March, 2023 due to the high demand for tickets.

Tom Byrne

22 Jul 2022 12:05 PM

A second gig for the Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney has been scheduled for March 11 after the March 10 concert sold out on Friday morning. Ezra will now play in County Kerry for two nights (March 10 & 11) with tickets for the new March 11 date on sale now.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the 'Shotgun' and 'Green Green Grass' artist was adding an extra 3Arena date for March 8, 2023 also.

Ezra scheduled the additional dates following his sold-out gig in Dublin's 3Arena this September.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

