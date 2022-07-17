Search

17 Jul 2022

Love Island villa faces fallout from movie night

Love Island villa faces fallout from movie night

Love Island couples are set to face the fallout from the return of movie night during Sunday’s episode.

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jul 2022 4:09 PM

Love Island couples are set to face the fallout from the return of movie night during Sunday’s episode.

The segment allows the islanders to see clips of antics which have happened when the couples have been tempted by newcomers.

Friday’s episode saw Luca Bish get angry after watching a clip of his partner, Gemma Owen, flirting with new boy Billy Brown in the kitchen.

After watching the clip, Luca said: “F****** muggy. I got made out to be like a f****** prick.”

In Sunday’s episode, viewers will see another clip of Billy and Gemma chatting in the villa, titled Good Bill Hunting.

After the films have aired, Luca says to Gemma: “You were entertaining it”, to which Gemma replies: “No, I wasn’t”.
 
Luca calls Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asks: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” with Billy replying: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”
 
Gemma interjects: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”  

Luca replies: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said ‘I wasn’t flirting’.”
 
As the conversation continues, Gemma says: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.” 

  
Meanwhile, in a clip titled The Italian Stallion Job, the villa watch Davide Sanclimenti’s kiss with Coco Lodge in Casa Amor.

His partner, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, says: “He doesn’t kiss me like that, Davide does not kiss me like that, I have not had a kiss that passionate from him.”
 
In Friday’s episode, the villa saw a clip of the Turkish actress getting intimate in Casa Amor with another boy and later asking him to keep it a secret, having told her partner, Davide, that nothing happened while she was away.

After the screening, Ekin-Su says to Davide at the fire pit: “Nothing happened between us.

“Firstly, from day one, this boy George (Tasker) fancied me from the minute I got there, I kept saying we’re friends, my heart and my head is here with you.”
 
– Love Island continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media