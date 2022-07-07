Creators of Ireland's Fittest Family seek rural singles for new dating show

The creators of several popular Irish reality shows - including Gogglebox Ireland and Ireland's Fittest Family - are seeking single people living in rural areas for a new dating programme.
Single people of all ages and orientations are being sought, particularly those who have struggled to find the right person due to their vicinity.
The show aims to help the hard-working men and women of rural Ireland and those who feel they are not part of a singles social scene to find true love.
Farmers, vets, agricultural contractors and even shop owners - anyone whose career keeps them tied to the countryside - are encouraged to apply.
The as-of-yet-unnamed show will match rural singles with city-dwellers hoping for a taste of rural life and help them find the person they are most compatible with.
Casting of the show is ongoing throughout the summer.
Anyone interested in finding out more or taking part in the brand new show can contact creators Kite Entertainment by emailing countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or calling 083 045 7652.
Fr Turlough Baxter with Lorraine Howley (flautist), Miriam Gunn, Colleen Lane and Derek Mahady and (right) cutting his Silver Jubilee cake
Aidan Brady, Paddy McGivney, Shane Dalton, Liam Reilly and Seamus Brady at the Colmcille Vintage Club annual vintage tractor and car run on Sunday last, July 3 in aid of Mary's Meals, Longford Branch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.