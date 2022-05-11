Search

11 May 2022

Eurovision 2022: Who qualified for the grand final from the first semi-final?

Eurovision 2022: Who qualified for the grand final from the first semi-final?

Eurovision 2022: Who qualified for the grand final from the first semi-final?

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 10:44 AM

Eurovision Song Contest favourites Ukraine have been voted through to the Grand Final following a tense semi-final in Turin, Italy.

They are among 10 countries which have been confirmed to compete at the final on Saturday after acts from 17 countries took to the stage on Tuesday to fight for a place.

Norway, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands have also been voted through.

However, this means for the acts from Albania, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark and Austria their Eurovision journey ends here.

Ukraine delivered an energetic performance of their song Stefania while dressed in elaborate outfits including long multicoloured fringed ensembles and traditional patterns to secure a place in the final.

At the end of the performance, the folk-rap group thanked everyone for supporting Ukraine.

The semi-final featured some memorable and classic Eurovision style performances including Norway’s Subwoolfer who made the top 10.

The pop group performed their song Give That Wolf A Banana as they dressed in their signature all-black outfits featuring yellow wolf-head masks.

Switzerland’s offering of Marius Bear also made the cut with his raw rendition of his track Boys Do Cry backdropped by simple lighting.

Iceland’s act Systur, which comprises of three sisters, landed a place in the final after performing their song Med haekkandi sol in a style reminiscent of Abba.

Moldova’s representative Zdob si Zdub & Advahov Brothers, who were competing for a third time, secured a spot in the final after giving a quirky performance of their song Trenuletul which combined rock and folk style.

Also making the top 10 was the Netherlands’s S10 who delivered a stripped-back rendition of her track De Diepte and Lithuania’s Monika Liu who dazzled in a sparkly floor-length gown while giving a sultry performance of her song Sentimentai,

Quirky staging also won over voters as Armenia’s Rosa Linn performed her song Snap while in a white bedroom made of pieces of paper and Greece’s Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord delivered powerful vocals on Die Together surrounded by broken chairs.

Maro from Portugal also secured a place in the final with her acoustic rendition of her song Saudade, saudade.

Meanwhile, Latvia’s Citi Zeni who sang their track Eat Your Salad, which has gone viral for its tongue-and-cheek lyrics, did not make the top 10.

The interval had an Italo-Disco theme with producer Dardust performing alongside DJ Benny Benassi, British band Sophie and The Giants and conductor Sylvia Catasta.

The second semi-final of the competition will take place on Thursday where the remaining 18 countries, including Ireland, will take to the stage in the hope of being voted through to the final.

Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: How the voting works

Eurovision Song Contest 2022: Who are the favourites?

'The support has been crazy' - Ireland's Brooke Scullion 'excited' for Eurovision semi-final

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media