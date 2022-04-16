WATCH: Conor Moore's hilarious Sunday Game sketch marks return of hurling championship
Impressionist Conor Moore has released a brilliant Sunday Game sketch as the GAA hurling championship returns this weekend.
The Mullingar man introduces favourite characters Davy Fitzgerald, Ger Loughnane and Anthony Daly along with host Des Cahill in the 'all-Clare' panel sketch.
Talk soon turns to the managerial exploits of the three former hurlers and the results are absolutely hilarious!
WATCH THE CLIP BELOW:
The GAA championship is back! And it’s an all Clare line up on the Sunday game! #gaa pic.twitter.com/dq91NuCRvW— Conor Moore (@ConorSketches) April 16, 2022
