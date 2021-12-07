Search

07 Dec 2021

Remember the Silent Dance on Strictly - that's the TV Moment of the Year

The music was paused during Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's performance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson.

Strictly’s 10 seconds of silence during a contemporary dance performance by Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice has been named as Heat magazine’s TV moment of the year.

The actor, who is the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, and her professional partner paused the music and danced in silence as a tribute to the deaf community.

Ayling-Ellis said the silent section had shown those watching how hard deaf people have to work every day while Pernice admitted he had found dancing without music challenging even for a few seconds.

The couple said they were “very grateful” that the dance that had meant so much to them both had received the accolade from Heat magazine in its annual Unmissables awards.


Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice with their awards for Heat magazine’s TV moment of the year 

“This dance meant so much to us and we are so proud that we could show a glimpse into Rose’s world and represent the deaf community in this way,” they said.

“We will both remember this ‘unmissable moment’ forever.”

The awards, which are decided by a panel of experts, also saw accolades for It’s a Sin, which won TV drama of the year.

Years and Years singer Olly Alexander, who played Ritchie Tozer in the series, was named actor of the year.


Years and Years singer Olly Alexander was named actor of the year  

It’s a Sin tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s.

Its writer Russell T Davies said: “I’ve been making dramas for 30 years now and I don’t think anything will mean as much as this one – because of the people we lost, the people who survived, the people who fought and anyone who’s ever given money to this cause or helped in any way, it’s so amazing to have a chance to recognise that.

“On behalf of everyone, thank you very much. I’m delighted.”

Back to Life and Breeders star Daisy Haggard won actress of the year.

Other winners of the Unmissables awards:

TV and radio presenter – Richard Osman

TV comedy – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Comedian – Romesh Ranganathan

Podcast – Wolf And Owl (Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis)

TV binge – Sex Education (Netflix)

Soap (voted by readers) – Coronation Street

Reality TV show – Married At First Sight (E4)

TV entertainment show – Clarkson’s Farm (Amazon Prime)

Book – Taste by Stanley Tucci

Album – Not Your Muse by Celeste

Film – Promising Young Woman

