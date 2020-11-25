Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Hamill Oil, 3 Annaly Court, Longford. N39 C425



Low Cost Home Heating Oil

Your Local Supplier

Call in today or give Ruth a call at ..

043 66 75044

For more information visit us on: www.hamilloil.ie



2. Bia Deas Cafe, 2 Auburn Place, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown





Open 7 days 8 am - 6pm

BIA DEAS CAFE - providing Home Cooked Food with local quality produce, at reasonable prices, delivered by very friendly staff.

Tel: 086 880 1081

Visit: Facebook: Bia Deas Cafe Edgeworthstown

3. CMS Solicitor, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford



We are an established legal practice diverse and progressive catering, both private and business clients. We provide practical, quality legal advice based on our experience, professionalism, and expertise.

We aim to deliver our service for an effective outcome, emphasising bespoke customer service at a high-level, cost-effective, and trust.

Tel : (043) 668 7778

Email : cliadhna@cmssolicitors.ie

For more information visit us on: www.cmssolicitor.com

4. Seamus Gilchriest, Boiler Servicing



Seamus Gilchriest is an oil boiler technician in Edgeworthstown specialising in oil boiler servicing throughout County Longford.

For more information phone: 086 106 4446

5. Mollahan Solicitors, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford



New Solicitor Firm - Mollahan Solicitors

Opens in Edgworthstown

on December 1, 2020

Our Services include: Property (Purchase/Sale/Transfer) - Wills (Probate, Powers of Attorney, Ward of Court); Family Law - Commercial & Company Law - Criminal Law - Employment Ph: 043 66 68855

Email: aileen@mollahansolicitors.ie

For more information visit us on: www.mollahansolicitors.ie

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie