Five@5: Longford businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day
We are supporting businesses across Longford with a new Five@5 list every day #KeepLongfordInBusiness
Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than in the lead up to Christmas.
As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness Shop Local Longford campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.
When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.
So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness #ShopLongford and shop local.
Today's Five@5 are;
1. Hamill Oil, 3 Annaly Court, Longford. N39 C425
Low Cost Home Heating Oil
Your Local Supplier
Call in today or give Ruth a call at ..
043 66 75044
For more information visit us on: www.hamilloil.ie
2. Bia Deas Cafe, 2 Auburn Place, Pound Street, Edgeworthstown
Open 7 days 8 am - 6pm
BIA DEAS CAFE - providing Home Cooked Food with local quality produce, at reasonable prices, delivered by very friendly staff.
Tel: 086 880 1081
Visit: Facebook: Bia Deas Cafe Edgeworthstown
3. CMS Solicitor, Main Street, Granard, Co Longford
We are an established legal practice diverse and progressive catering, both private and business clients. We provide practical, quality legal advice based on our experience, professionalism, and expertise.
We aim to deliver our service for an effective outcome, emphasising bespoke customer service at a high-level, cost-effective, and trust.
Tel : (043) 668 7778
Email : cliadhna@cmssolicitors.ie
For more information visit us on: www.cmssolicitor.com
4. Seamus Gilchriest, Boiler Servicing
Seamus Gilchriest is an oil boiler technician in Edgeworthstown specialising in oil boiler servicing throughout County Longford.
For more information phone: 086 106 4446
5. Mollahan Solicitors, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford
New Solicitor Firm - Mollahan Solicitors
Opens in Edgworthstown
on December 1, 2020
Our Services include: Property (Purchase/Sale/Transfer) - Wills (Probate, Powers of Attorney, Ward of Court); Family Law - Commercial & Company Law - Criminal Law - Employment Ph: 043 66 68855
Email: aileen@mollahansolicitors.ie
For more information visit us on: www.mollahansolicitors.ie
If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie
